NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 38.1% Higher Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00011126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $215.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00079912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,536,773 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 851,236,842 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.16318582 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $426,561,041.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.