Neo (NEO) Price Tops $7.63 on Top Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. Neo has a total market cap of $538.01 million and approximately $32.36 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for $7.63 or 0.00036711 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003159 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00424900 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,295.99 or 0.30011498 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00879706 BTC.
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
