Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Up 21.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.64 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.75.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.