Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Up 21.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.64 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

