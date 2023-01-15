NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $615,700.62

NFT (NFT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. NFT has a total market cap of $615,700.62 and $195.39 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043706 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00233435 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01631903 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,114.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

