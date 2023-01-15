NFT Price Tops $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. NFT has a total market cap of $624,731.61 and approximately $195.39 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00044646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00233800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01631903 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,114.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

