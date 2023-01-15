Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTDOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Nintendo Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Nintendo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Nintendo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Nintendo during the second quarter worth about $244,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Articles

