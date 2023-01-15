Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTDOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Nintendo Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.50.
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
