NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$16.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

