NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 189,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,179,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $168.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.45. The stock has a market cap of $420.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.