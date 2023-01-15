Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0501 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $286.94 million and approximately $41.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,545.79 or 0.07425940 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00080539 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00031614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00061836 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04749902 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $48,213,234.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

