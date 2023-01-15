Oasis Network Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $272.65 million and $30.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.73 or 0.07401802 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00080173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00031772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00061884 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04749902 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $48,213,234.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.