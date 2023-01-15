Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 19,439 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.45% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after acquiring an additional 176,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 293,664 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,962,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,939 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.14. 126,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

