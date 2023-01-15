Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $19.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.53. 2,615,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,121. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

