Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.20 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $240.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

