Orchid Price Hits $0.0784 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $54.17 million and $6.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017982 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00232671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07663647 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,082,418.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

