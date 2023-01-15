Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $63.37 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,705 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $63,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

