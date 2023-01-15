Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,972 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.57.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

