OriginTrail Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $74.41 million and $1.27 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

