Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,303,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after buying an additional 523,900 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,052,000 after buying an additional 449,087 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,646,000 after purchasing an additional 440,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.