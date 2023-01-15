Osmosis (OSMO) Price Up 14.6% This Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Osmosis has a total market cap of $428.79 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00004108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

