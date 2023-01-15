Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $218,314.86

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $218,314.86 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,837.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00422812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00840340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00106722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.00601153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00215905 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,513,571 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

