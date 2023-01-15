Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 2,451 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VEU stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

