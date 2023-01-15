Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 7,045 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $366.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.84 and its 200 day moving average is $358.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $427.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

