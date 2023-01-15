Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $248.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.