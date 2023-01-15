Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Receives $27.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,127,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,127,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,217.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 35,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $734,852.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,020.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,812 shares of company stock worth $6,310,390 over the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:FNA opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.81. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
