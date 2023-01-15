Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Cut to C$37.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $465.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.7446 dividend. This represents a yield of 38.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 243.48%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile



Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

