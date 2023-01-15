Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $20.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

