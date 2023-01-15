Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $85.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

PNFP opened at $75.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.