Piper Sandler Raises European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $16.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EWCZ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

European Wax Center stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in European Wax Center by 184.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

