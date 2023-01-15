Piper Sandler Trims Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Target Price to $26.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King cut their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of CAL opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $207,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,464.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $207,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Caleres by 40.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Caleres by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 35.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

