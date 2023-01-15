PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Reaches $435.47 on Exchanges

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $263.75 million and $776,699.73 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $435.47 or 0.02083971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

