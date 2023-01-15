Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million.

PLRX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

