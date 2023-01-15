PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $26.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PWSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PowerSchool to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

PWSC stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.05, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.18 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

