Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires 214,982 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,982 shares during the quarter. Kronos Bio comprises about 2.8% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 1.14% of Kronos Bio worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRON. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 612,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after buying an additional 450,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 869.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 253,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRON. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Transactions at Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio Stock Up 6.1 %

In other news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $33,769.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also

