Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $4.52 Million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. British American Tobacco comprises about 5.8% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,092,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

About British American Tobacco

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

