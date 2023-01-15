Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.3% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,330,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $120,904,000 after acquiring an additional 69,889 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,968,247 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,295,000 after acquiring an additional 483,673 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

