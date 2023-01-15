Proton Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $23.94 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,045,830,585 coins and its circulating supply is 13,982,304,091 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

