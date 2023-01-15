Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $50,802,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

