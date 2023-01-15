Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$53.66 million for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.38.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$17.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -88.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.57. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -109.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. In related news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

