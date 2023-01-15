Qtum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39.40 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $249.15 million and $39.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00011476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.77 or 0.07420963 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00079953 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,495,294 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

