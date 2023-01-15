Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 19.9% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00011637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $257.05 million and approximately $37.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.20 or 0.07428393 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00080249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00060709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,495,858 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.