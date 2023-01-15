Quantum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $181,001.17 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,034.93 and $181,001.17 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00043949 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004615 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00233101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,965.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.