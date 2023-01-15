Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,091 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

