Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invitae by 61.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 5,962.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Insider Transactions at Invitae

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

NVTA opened at $2.50 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.