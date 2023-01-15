Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,295 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.56% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $143.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Insider Transactions at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.