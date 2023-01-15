Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after buying an additional 709,540 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,382,000 after purchasing an additional 398,730 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 283.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 507,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

