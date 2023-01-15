Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:APD opened at $311.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.70.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.