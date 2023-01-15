Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.75 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

