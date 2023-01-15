Quantum Private Wealth LLC Invests $218,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $349.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $504.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.85.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.27.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

