Quantum Private Wealth LLC Takes $242,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 39.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,322,000 after acquiring an additional 197,551 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $420.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $445.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

