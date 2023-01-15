QuarkChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.82 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $49.67 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

